Spartanburg County, SC) Video of a fight, as seen through the windows of an Upstate school bus, is sparking a conversation about who’s responsible for student safety after kids get off the bus. FOX Carolina received the video from a parent on Thursday who says her daughter captured the scene a little after 3:30 that afternoon.
Spartanburg County District 5 Schools maintains the bus driver followed all policies and protocols correctly.
The video begins with screams as kids on the bus see a fight start to take place after students were dropped off the Bridle Path neighborhood of Spartanburg County.
In the video a boy takes a punch, hits the ground and is kicked by other students until someone who appears to be an adult helps him get up and walk away about 30 seconds later.
The bus driver contacts the school office using her radio and School Resource Officers are dispatched to the scene.
The mother who shared the video had some concerns and FOX Carolina wanted to share the answers with viewers as part of an educational piece.
Why didn’t the driver get off the bus to check on the student? That was the mother’s first concern. A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 5 explained that state law actually prohibits a bus driver from exiting the bus when there are students on board. So officials say the bus driver was correct to remain on-board.
Why did the driver radio the office instead of calling 911 directly? District officials say it is district policy for drivers to use their two-way radios to reach the office because the office can more quickly and efficiently get the necessary details to emergency dispatchers without taking so much of the bus drivers attention away from the kids.
As for whether anyone will be suspended for their role in the fight, district officials explain it’s difficult to discipline a student for actions that take place away from school and off the bus but they are investigating. Principals are interviewing all students involved to determine if any actions that led up to the fight happened on the bus or at school.
Melissa Robinette, the Director of Public Relations for Spartanburg County District 5 Schools released a statement saying, “We sincerely regret that this happened, but as far as our driver is concerned, all District Five and state policies and procedures were followed correctly, and law enforcement responded.”
