Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Henderson County say a student who was shot on Tuesday is, "doing very well, is in high spirits, and expects to be released from the hospital soon."
Meanwhile, deputies tell us the student in custody is being charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and Weapon on Campus or other Educational Property, according a release from the city of Hendersonville.
The student has been released into the care of juvenile services, according to the release.
The City of Hendersonville and Henderson County School District released a joint statement saying around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to an incident involving a firearm on the campus of Hendersonville Middle School. We're told a student discharged a handgun on campus, wounding another student.
In a press conference held late Tuesday morning, Hendersonville Police Chief Bill Hollingsed said the shooting happened in the gymnasium with around 35 other students present.
Chief Hollingsed said the juvenile responsible was immediately detained by a school administrator. He said the student responsible for the shooting immediately placed both his hands on his head following the shooting.
"We want to thank the administrators and staff here at the school for their quick response. As soon as the incident occurred, the had administrators on the scene very, very quickly in the gym and were able to secure the firearm and the individual involved," Hollingsed said.
Henderson County Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. John Bryant said that message of gratitude is one the district wanted to continue as it relates to the responsiveness of the school staff.
"When it comes to our effort and our responsiveness and communication to our school community the immediate focus is to make sure we can respond. And to respond in a way that ensures every student on our campus is being cared for. And that work was done by our law enforcement partners and our school administrators," Bryant said.
The school says following the shooting a Code Red lockdown was initiated to secure the campus which was downgraded to a Code Yellow once the suspect was detained and the scene was secured.
A 12-year-old female victim was struck in the leg and was transported to Mission Hospital. At the press conference Chief Hollingsed said the victim was in stable condition.
Mission Hospital released the following statement just before 12:30 p.m. saying, "Our patient from the event at Hendersonville Middle School is in good, stable condition and resting comfortably. Her family requests privacy at this time. Thank you."
The school dismissed students while remaining under a preventive lockdown. Buses dismissed at 10 a.m. and car riders dismissed at 10:15 a.m.
On Wednesday, Blair Craven, Chair of Henderson County Board of Education, released the following statement:
I was shocked and saddened to hear about the events that unfolded yesterday morning at Hendersonville Middle School. While we have protocols and response plans in place for any crisis or tragic act of violence on a school campus, we certainly hoped we would never have to put them into action. I want to thank the staff of HMS, local law enforcement, and emergency personnel for their swift, seamless, and courageous response to the shooting. We truly have the best of the best in Henderson County. This incident is still an active investigation. As more information comes in, district leadership and school system staff will work with investigators to further continue our deliberate efforts to increase student and staff safety each day moving forward. My heart goes out to the victim of this senseless act, and the students and families who are feeling fear and uncertainty in the aftermath. We remain resolute in our commitment to providing the safest learning environments possible for every child under our care.
