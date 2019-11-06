Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Greenville County Schools have said three students have been suspended and recommended for expulsion following an incident involving threats against students.
According to Greenville County Schools, last week Woodmont Middle School administrators were alerted to two lists threatening harm against other students and staff.
The district says law enforcement was notified immediately, and parents of the students identified on both lists were also notified.
The district says three students accused of authoring one or both of the lists have been suspended and are now recommended for an expulsion hearing. In addition, the students are facing charges for student threats by law enforcement.
