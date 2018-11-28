FORK SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students are safe after Ralph Chandler Middle School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools.
GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Ralph Chandler Middle School evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure around 12:30 p.m. due to a strange smell in the building.
Firefighters arrived and determined the smell was related to the use of spray paint that got into the air handling system.
“Students are safe and supervised,” Brotherton said in a news release. She said students were expected to be back in the building by 2 p.m.
