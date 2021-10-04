LANCASTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina schools district is issuing a warning to parents for a new TikTok challenge that involves students assaulting teachers and staff.
An elementary student assaulted a teacher by hitting her on the back of the head on Oct. 1, according to the School Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation. This incident happened after a TikTok challenge came out for the month of October. The challenge is for students to slap or hit a staff member from behind.
District officials said multiple students have been punished for events around the county schools at all grade levels.
The district released the following statement on their Facebook page:
"This type of behavior just like theft and destruction of property is not a prank. It’s criminal behavior.
Any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy. Assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year.
We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits. We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure.
If we can support parents in any way then please reach out to us. We hope by working together we can prevent future issues."
Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools said this challenge has not happened within the GCS district.
