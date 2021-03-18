ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said they were called to a possible gas leak inside the building of Evergreen Community Charter School.
The school building was evacuated while firefighters investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more. Refresh this page for updates when more becomes available.
