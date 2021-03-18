GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said they were called to a possible gas leak inside the building of Evergreen Community Charter School.

The school building was evacuated while firefighters investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

