Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Asheville City Schools have extended class on Friday after a city elementary school was forced to dismiss early on Wednesday.
Isaac Dickson Elementary School students lost two hours and forty-five minutes of instruction time because classes were dismissed when the school lost all running water after a main line to the school burst.
To make up the time, the school will extend class time on Friday, June 7, until 2:45 p.m.
Originally Friday was scheduled to be an early dismissal day. Officials say students who normally take the bus home will have transportation beginning at 2:45 p.m. and students picked up in cars can also be picked up at that time.
Friday’s change in dismissal times will only impact Isaac Dickson Elementary School. On Friday, June 7th, all other elementary schools will dismiss at 12:00 noon with secondary schools dismissing at 1:00 PM.
