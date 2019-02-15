SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Students at an Upstate school hold a special remembrance for a boy on what would have been his 12th birthday. Ethan Rubenzer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs last Friday when he and his mother were driving to school. He died from those injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center two days later.

Friday at High Point Academy in Spartanburg students from Ethan’s 6th grade class and school-wide remembered Ethan wearing his favorite color, pink. Ethan, an organ donor, loved Boy Scouts, fishing, camping and volunteering.

Along with the High Point Academy family, his 18 year old sister, Grace Rubenzer and his paternal grandparents from Wisconsin were in attendance. Members of the EMS unit that responded to the scene of the car crash were also there.

Several students and teachers spoke about what made him special and shared their favorite memories. Ethan was described as a very friendly and outgoing kid who wasn’t afraid to be himself. Students blew bubbles in his honor and prior to the ceremony they planted a weeping cherry tree that stands in front of the school in his memory.

“I think it was a joy for our students to be able to celebrate Ethan today,” says his English Language Arts teacher, April Purser, “Just something to help them through this process. This has been a tough week for our 6th grade students and staff and everyone at High Point.”

The group wore pink as part of the special remembrance.

The family members also wore pink to a court hearing for Michael Kelly Friday morning, during which Kelly's lawyers asked the judge to set bond. The solicitor asked that the judge deny bond and also revoke bond for unrelated charges that are also pending against Kelly. The judge did not make a ruling during the hearing.

Ethan's sister, Grace Rubenzer, spoke after the event at High Point Academy. She said it's important to make people aware that what happened to Ethan was avoidable.

"This happened because of a choice an individual made," Grace said. "Ethan's death didn't need to happen. He was just on his way to school."

