Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a school bus accident in Woodruff.
According to Spartanburg County School District 4 Superintendent Rallie Liston, seven students were on board during the crash, but no one was hurt.
We're told the accident happened around 6:34 a.m. on Fountain Inn Road near Westmoreland Road and Van Patten Road in Woodruff.
Liston says the bus was turning around to get another student when the back of the bus slid into a ditch.
We're told another bus arrived to pick up all the students and take them to school.
