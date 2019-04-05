FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Macon County Schools and county deputies say a 16-year-old student has been charged with making threats against Franklin High School earlier in the week.
On Friday, both the district and the Macon County Sheriff's Office shared posts on their respective Facebook pages detailing what went down. The district says a parent contacted MCSO when their child told them they overheard another Franklin High School student making a threat towards the school during class on Thursday. At that point, MCSO began investigating.
MCSO says detectives interviewed the suspect at his home, and they located an AR-15 on the property surrounding the home. MCSO says the firearm has been taken into evidence, and Macon County Schools says the student has since been charged with false report of mass violence on educational property.
Both the district and MCSO said there was an increased law enforcement presence on campus Friday only because of the ongoing investigation. MCSO says other witnesses were present when the student allegedly made the threats. Parents whose children may have more information are urged to call (828) 348-2268 or (828) 349-2104.
Both MCSO and the district also urge students, parents, faculty, and staff to speak up if they hear or see something suspicious, referring to the phrase "If you see something, say something".
