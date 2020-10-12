TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, school officials announced they will be postponing this week's Travelers Rest versus Pickens JV and Varsity football games.
School officials said they met with district leadership, including the GCS Director of Medical Health Services, to discuss postponing the games until a future date after four Devildog football players tested positive for COVID dating back to Tuesday, October 6.
The school said football practice will resume Tuesday, October 13, for symptom-free students and students who are not quarantined.
To prevent more positive tests, the school said football training will be structured like the preseason sessions where small groups of athletes will train with a coach and be at least six feet socially distant while wearing masks during training sessions.
