ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District Five said two students were involved in an accident Wednesday morning near T.L. Hanna High School.
SCHP troopers confirmed that a 16-year-old juvenile was walking on Vandiver Road when they were struck by a 17-year-old juvenile driving a jeep just after 9 a.m.
School officials said the student that was struck was taken to the hospital.
School officials said they do not know the extent of the student's injuries at this time.
We will update you when we learn more.
