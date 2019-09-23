CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The College of Charleston announced on Monday that both school and state health officials are responding to three cases of the mumps virus.
Based on the three confirmed cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has labeled the situation as an outbreak.
According to the school, the first case was confirmed on September 17. Since then, they say they've been working around the clock to provide support to the affected individuals, while also notifying all students, staff, friends and colleagues who may have come in contact with them.
The college says they're working closely with DHEC to stop the spread of the virus, while isolating the three individuals. They are also working to verify student immunization records to identity and contact those who may be at high risk of contracting the virus.
Mumps is a contagious viral infection that may resultin parotitis, which causes swelling in the cheek and jaw area below the ear. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.
