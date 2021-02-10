SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, school officials said all Middle School of Pacolet students will continue to have eLearning days for the remainder of the week.
According to the school's Facebook page, DHEC and district administrators have determined that a community event caused dozens of students to be considered close contacts to positive cases. Because a positive student returned to school and potentially exposed others, students will have eLearning days on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12 as a measure of precaution.
School officials said the community event was not affiliated with the school.
"In the meantime, our maintenance team will continue to perform thorough, daily deep cleans throughout the school so that it’ll remain a healthy environment for students and staff when they return. Students are expected to complete all eLearning assignments. Thank you for joining us in prioritizing our students’ safety and health," said school officials.
More news: Anderson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen last seen a month ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.