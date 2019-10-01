Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education released the state's 2019 school, district and state report cards.
According to the SCDE, overall 77% of school ratings either remained the same or improved compared to ratings in 2018.
Schools are rated on overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average and Unsatisfactory based on a 100-point scale. Schools are also rated on the following:
- how well students performed on state and national assessments
- student growth
- graduation rates
- English language proficiency
- student engagement
- safety
- classroom learning environments and more
The SCDE says only 17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating while 37% of schools rose by at least one overall rating compared to ratings received in 2018. 40% of schools held on to the same rating.
To see how your child's school performed, click here.
More news: Firefighters say at least half a home in Pendleton is a total loss after fire; 8 people displaced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.