East Flat Rock, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Henderson County Public Schools say extra law enforcement will be present at East Henderson High School following threats discovered on Monday.
According to the school district, on Monday, school administrators were alerted to threats written on bathroom stalls threatening violence against the school on Tuesday, March 3.
School district representatives say the the School Resource officer and school administrators began immediately investigating the report.
A notification was sent to parents on Monday, making them aware of the threat and of the investigation.
The school district says a second message was sent Tuesday morning providing accurate information and addressing "a great deal of misinformation spread overnight via snapchat, Facebook, and other social media."
The school district says despite receiving numerous reports through the anonymous reporting app Say Something, they have no credible evidence that these threats are linked to any other school campus.
Officials say the investigation is continuing into the source of the threat and that extra law enforcement personnel will be present on the school's campus throughout the day Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and faculty.
