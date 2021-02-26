HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina)- School administrators say they found a threatening "hit list" in a student's locker at Honea Path Middle School.
According to a statement from Anderson District 2, proper authorities were contacted upon discovery of the threat.
The district says that the student was dealt with accordingly and parents and staff have been notified.
