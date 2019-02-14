SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – High Point Academy said the school will hold a remembrance ceremony Friday for the 11-year-old boy who died after troopers said a car he was riding in was struck by another car whose driver is suspected of driving under the influence.
The crash happened on Feb. 8 along Highway 9.
The coroner said Ethan Frank Rubenzer of Boiling Springs died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers charged Michael Kelly with two counts of felony DUI resulting in great injury and one count of felony DUI resulting in death following the crash.
High Point Academy said the remembrance event will begin at 1 p.m. Students, staff, and parents are expected to participate.
