(FOX Carolina) - Throughout the day Wednesday, several school across western North Carolina have reported delays to FOX Carolina taking effect Thursday.
School districts are taking the precaution as wintry weather is predicted to hit most of the area as part of a cold snap.
Following is a list of delays reported to FOX Carolina:
- The Advanced Educational Center in Asheville will open at 11 a.m.
- Asheville Christian Academy will open two hours late
- Asheville City School will open two hours late
- Brevard Academy will open two hours late
- Buncombe County Schools will open two hours late
- Henderson County Schools will open two hours late
- Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District will open at 10:00 a.m.
- Lake Lure Classical Academy will open two hours late
- Madison County Schools will open two hours late
- Transylvania County Schools will open two hours late
- Yancey County Schools will open two hours late
- Mayland Community College - Mitchell will open two hours late
The following schools and school districts will not run buses on icy roads:
- Asheville City Schools
- Buncombe County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Transylvania County Schools
Additionall, Asheville Transit will open three hours late.
For the latest closings, check the FOX Carolina closings page at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.