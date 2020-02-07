(FOX Carolina) - Friday morning Greenville County, Pickens County and Spartanburg County schools all cancelled classes due to storm related conditions.
Spokesperson Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools said the GCS Inclement Conditions Evaluation team reported road closures, road flooding, downed trees and power lines during an early morning assessment.
Combined with the wind advisories in effect and soggy soil conditions adding to the possibility of falling trees, both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties made the decision to cancel classes.
The State Department of Education prohibits the operation of buses in gusts of wind exceeding 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts on Friday are expected to reach up to 45 miles per hour.
Pickens County schools closed following storm damage and severe levels of flooding. Spokesperson John Eby said students would make up the missed day by participating in a Digital Learning Day.
Greenville County students will make up their missed day on March 24, 2020. No word on when Spartanburg County students will makeup their day.
