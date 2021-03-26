LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is joining the "One District, One Book" initiative to create a shared reading experience for their community.
An official from LCSD 55 says that every student in their elementary and middle schools will receive a copy of the Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. Families and students will follow a schedule and read three to four chapters each day through April 5. The reading schedule and audio recording will be on their website.
Throughout this time, schools will have activities to promote the discussion of the book. These activities may range from daily trivia questions to assemblies or school-wide projects, according to the officials.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said in a press release, “Together we will read, together we will discuss, and together we will turn the pages, learn about each other, our world, and what it means to grow together... We want this book to be discussed at dinner tables across our community. This initiative seeks to not only provide ample literacy opportunities but also build community. We will accomplish this through the shared reading of a beautiful book that supports our wish for equity in our district. I am excited about this opportunity to grow the lifelong love of reading, spread a culture of literacy, and develop a community of readers.”
Dr. Thomas encourages organizations throughout the community to join the district in reading and discussing the book. LCSD 55 says that the book's author, Katherine Applegate, will visit the schools virtually on April 28 to discuss the story.
