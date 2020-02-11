GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning they are actively searching an area along White Horse Road for an attempted murder suspect wanted out of Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they are searching for 29-year-old Quatavis Rafaell Sloan.
Sloan is wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession.
Deputies said the focus of their search is around the White Horse Road and Lily Street area.
If anyone sees Sloan, deputies ask you to call 911 immediately.
Greenville County Schools said five schools in the area were placed on lockout due to the search. Lockouts have been lifted at 3 of the schools.
Augusta Circle Elementary, Hughes Middle and Blythe Elementary were briefly on lockout between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.
Berea Elementary and Berea High were placed on lockout at approximately 9:45 and those lockouts are ongoing.
"During a lockout school schedules operate normally, but exterior doors remain locked and no one is allowed in or out. Additional district security personnel are in the Berea area as a precaution," said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton.
