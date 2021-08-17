TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Schools throughout the area are closing or operating on a delay tomorrow after severe weather on Tuesday
Haywood County Schools and Transylvania County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. District officials say that this will be an optional workday for both counties.
Swain County Schools and Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
