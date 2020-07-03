COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Education said a survey revealed that the state’s 1,272 public schools were not able to connect with 16,085 students when school buildings closed due to COVID-19.
Leaders were concerned that as many as six percent of the state’s 782,638 public school students may have been affected, but the survey revealed it was only 2.1 percent of students.
The survey found that in may cases, students had moved or a personal circumstance such as student work, family health, at home internet connectivity, or a language barrier contributed to the lack of response to schools’ attempts to contact them.
The SCDE has taken the information learned from the survey and broken down the percentages into four tiers.
“Starting with Tier 1 schools the SCDE will provide hands on assistance to schools and districts through its state and federal program offices,” according to the SCDE website. “These offices include staff who work regularly with special student populations that COVID-19 is known to have adversely impacted and who schools are regularly known to have difficulty reaching. These populations include migrant, homeless, English language learners, students with disabilities, students at risk, and students in poverty."
The SCDE said their staff members that oversee family and community engagement efforts will also assist in efforts to involve local churches, nonprofits, and other organizations reach students through means approved by local school districts.
See a breakdown by school district and grade below:
MORE NEWS - Full "Buck" Moon and partial lunar eclipse July 4th night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.