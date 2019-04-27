GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old girl has died after a pickup truck rolled over on SC-418 Saturday afternoon.
The Greenville County Coroner confirmed their office had been called to a fatal accident, but details at the time were limited.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the highway near Fork Shoals Road.
SCHP says the driver of the single-cab 1995 Dodge pickup truck was carrying three other people with him, including the child, while driving west on the highway. However, troopers say that the truck went off the right side of the roadway, overturning several times.
While the driver and two other occupants were properly restrained, troopers say the girl was not and was ejected during the rollover.
The girl was later identified by the coroner as Lashonna Bowens. The official report from GCCO says the truck hit a guardrail on a bridge before the intersection with Fork Shoals Road.
The coroner notes Lashonna was a student at Bryson Elementary School.
The driver and remaining two occupants were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
SCHP says the investigation is ongoing.
