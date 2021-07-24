PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said one person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Pickens County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened on Saturday at 5:55 p.m. on Hwy. 133. Troopers say a car was traveling south on Hwy. 133 when a truck traveling north crossed the center line and hit the car head-on.
Troopers say the driver in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. They say the driver of the truck was injured and has been taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office also responded to a crash.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
