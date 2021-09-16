LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on on Hwy. 72 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, a Toyota Sudan was traveling west on Hwy. 72 and a Mercury SUV was traveling east on Hwy. 72. The Toyota ran off the right side of the roadway overcorrected, traveled left of center, and was hit by the Mercury.
Troopers say the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the driver of the Mercury was injured and taken to Self Regional Healthcare.
According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, 27-year-old Aimi Perrett was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:54 a.m. on Hwy. 72.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
