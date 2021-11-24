GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened at 7:18 p.m. on Old Pelzer Road at Estes Plant Road.
According to troopers, a 2018 pickup truck was traveling north on Old Pelzer Road and another pickup truck was traveling east on Estes Plant Road. Troopers say the second pickup truck disregarded the stop sign and was hit by the 2018 truck.
They say the passenger in the back of the second truck was ejected and died, according to troopers.
The driver of the 2018 truck was taken to the hospital for injuries. Troopers say the passenger sitting in the front seat of the second pickup truck was also injured.
