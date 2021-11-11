SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Troopers say an 18-wheeler was parked on the right shoulder of I-26 and another 18-wheeler was traveling east on I-26. They say a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east and tried to pass the second 18-wheeler on the right side. The pickup truck then hit the parked 18-wheeler in the rear, and the traveling 18-wheeler hit the right side of the parked 18- wheeler, says troopers.
Troopers say two drivers were injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
The passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, according to troopers.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff releases video from Greenville Co. crash that killed 7-year-old girl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.