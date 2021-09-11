ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on I-85N in Anderson, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on I-85N at the 21 mile marker.
Troopers say a Kia SUV and Nissan were traveling on I-85N when the Nissan hit the Kia in the rear. They say after the impact the Kia ran off the right of the road and hit a road sign.
According to Troopers, the driver of the Kia died on the scene and the two passengers were injured. The two injured passengers were taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter for life-threatening injuries, says troopers.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
