LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died and two have been injured after a crash in Laurens County.
According to Troopers, there were three people in the car when it was traveling east on Torrington Road. The car attempted to elude police when it went off the roadway right and hit a utility pole, said troopers.
Troopers said one person has died. They go on to say the other two were airlifted to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office were assisting Laurens Police in this pursuit.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Road closures on I-26 spanning Buncombe, Henderson Counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.