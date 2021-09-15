GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash on Old Pelzer Road in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. when a Ford truck was traveling east on Old Pelzer Road and a Chevrolet was traveling west on Old Pelzer Road. Troopers say the truck traveled left of center and hit the Chevrolet head on.
Troopers say there were three occupants in the Chevrolet, and the driver died at the scene. They say the two passengers were taken to Prisma Health Greenville for their injuries.
Troopers say the driver of the truck was injured and taken to Prisma Health Greenville.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
