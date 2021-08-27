SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died and three others injured following a crash that happened in Spartanburg at 7:50 p.m.
According to Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on Carolina Country Club Road and drove left of center, traveling off the left side of the road hitting a tree.
Troopers said there were four occupants in the car including the driver. Three of the occupants were injured and taken to the hospital, said Troopers.
Highway Patrol said the last occupant passed away. Troopers said non of the occupants are seatbelted.
