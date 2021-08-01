OCONEE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says they responded a crash that involved five vehicles in Oconee resulting in one death and six injuries.
According to SCHP, the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of Hwy. 11 and E. Bear Swamp Road.
SCHP says a Toyota Corolla was traveling west on E. Bear Swamp Road and a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Hwy. 11. They say three other vehicles were traveling south on Hwy 11.
Troopers say the driver of the Toyota disregarded a stop sign and was hit by the Chevrolet causing the Toyota to travel north and hit a third car. The Chevrolet crossed the center line as a result of hitting the Toyota and then hit a fourth car, which then hit the fifth car, says Troopers.
SCHP says the driver of the Toyota died at the scene.
According to Coroner Karl Addis, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Aida Esther Rivera Ramos of Seneca.
Troopers say six other people were injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital by a helicopter, says Troopers. They go on to say the driver of the third vehicle, a station wagon, was not injured. It also mentioned the three occupants, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured and taken to the hospital.
The two occupants of the fourth vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, were also injured and taken to the hospital, according to Troopers.
Troopers mention the driver of the fifth vehicle, a Ford Edge, was not injured.
