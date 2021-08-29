GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Augusta Road in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a 20-year-old was driving a sedan on Augusta Road traveling south when a person crossing the road was hit by the car.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office also responded to this scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
