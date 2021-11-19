SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, a person was walking on private property on Old Blackstock Rd. when a vehicle traveling east on the road hit them.
Troopers say the person passed away at the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
