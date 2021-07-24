SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says one person has died after they were hit by a car in Spartanburg.
Troopers say it happened on Warren H. Abernathy Highway near Franklin Avenue at 9:32 p.m. Friday. They say a car was traveling south on the highway when a person attempted to cross from the westbound direction and was hit by the car.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
