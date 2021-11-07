ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died after a crash involving one car in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Hwy. 20.
They say the driver was traveling west on Hwy. 20 when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
