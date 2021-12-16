ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 29.
Troopers say a Jeep was traveling south on Hwy. 29 and hit a pedestrian in the road. They say the pedestrian traveled across the road to the northbound lane and was hit by a Mercedes.
Troopers say the pedestrian died at the scene.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
