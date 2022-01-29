GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2005 Jeep was traveling north on I-185 North. The driver traveled off the right side of the road, over-corrected and overturned, according to troopers.
Troopers say the passenger and driver were taken to the hospital where the passenger passed away.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
