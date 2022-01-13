SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - One person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the crash happened on I-26 West at the 14 mile marker at 3:32 p.m.
Troopers say a Chrysler minivan entered I-26 West, traveling eastbound the wrong way. They say a tractor pulling a trailer was traveling west on I-26 and hit the minivan.
The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says 84-year-old Mildred Anne Seay passed away at Spartanburg Medical.
