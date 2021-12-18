GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 1:57 p.m. on Hwy. 276 near Burgess Avenue.
Troopers say an Escalade was traveling west on Hwy. 276. A Hyundai was attempting to turn southbound out of a private drive onto Hwy. 276, says troopers. They say the Escalade hit the Hyundai. The Hyundai continued hitting a parked Prius in the parking lot, says troopers.
The driver of the Hyundai was injured and died as a result of the crash, says troopers.
