ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Anderson on Hwy. 252, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 3:10 in the afternoon.
Troopers say two motorcycles were traveling east on Hwy. 252. They say the first motorcycle slowed down for traffic, but the second motorcycle was unable to stop and hit the first motorcycle in the rear. Troopers say after the collision the driver of the second motorcycle was ejected.
Troopers say the driver of the second motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.
We are working to learn more information about this crash. We will update this story as more details are released.
