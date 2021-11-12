SPARTANBURG,SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on the Exit 10 ramp.
Troopers say a car was traveling on I-26 on the Exit 10 ramp. Troopers say the 80-year-old driver traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
