GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened at 6:26 p.m. on White Horse Road near East Bourne Road.
According to Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was traveling south on White Horse Road and a Nissan was traveling north on White Horse Road. They say the Nissan attempted to turn left into a private driveway when it was hit by the motorcycle.
Troopers say the driver of the Nissan has been charged with failure to yield right-of-way.
