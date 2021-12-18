ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A hit-and-run incident has left one person dead in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hwy.88 near Gray Fox Lane at 6:50 p.m.
Troopers say a vehicle and pedestrian were both traveling west on Hwy. 88. They say the vehicle hit the pedestrian and left the scene.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 32-year-old Justin Dwayne Monroe.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
