ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on Keowee Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the driver of a motorcycle was traveling east on Keowee Road. Then the driver traveled off the left side of the road hitting a ditch and a fence, ejecting the driver, says Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was the only person involved in the crash.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. has highest Covid-19 hospitalization rate in US, report says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.