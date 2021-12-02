SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died almost two weeks after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday, Nov. 19 at around 7:35 a.m. on Nazareth Church Road near Woodside Court.
Troopers say the crash happened when a 2010 Dodge pickup was traveling west on Nazareth Church Road and a 2011 pickup was traveling east. Troopers say the 2011 pickup traveled left of center and hit the 2010 pickup head-on.
The driver of the 2011 pick up died on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The victim was identified as Jimmy Littlejohn, 66, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Friday, according to the coroner.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
