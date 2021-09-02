GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in Greenville County.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 291 near Piney Mountain Road at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling north on SC 291 when a Honda CRV attempted to enter SC 291 by making a left turn from a private drive and was hit by the truck.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, says troopers.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
