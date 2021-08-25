GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person was injured and charged in a crash involving a fire truck in Greenville County.
According to Highway Patrol, the Berea Fire Department was traveling west on Lily Street attempting to turn onto US 25. Troopers say a car was traveling north on US 25. Troopers say the fire truck was responding to a call and had its sirens on and lights flashing when it entered the intersection and was hit by the car.
Troopers say none of the three firefighters were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car, Paola Magana, was taken to Greenville Memorial for injuries, says troopers.
According to Highway Patrol, Magana was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Troopers also say Magana did not have a South Carolina driver's license.
